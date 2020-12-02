Terry Orner's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jessen Funeral Home in Whiteland, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Terry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jessen Funeral Home website.
Published by Jessen Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.