Terry Perry
1957 - 2020
March 20, 1957
October 28, 2020
Terry Perry's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - East
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020