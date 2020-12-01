Menu
Terry Seymour
1967 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1967
DIED
September 30, 2020
Terry Seymour's passing at the age of 52 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Newtown Baptist Church
3015 River Rd, Carlton, Georgia 30627
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
December 1, 2020