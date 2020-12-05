Terry Stinnett's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home in Crestline, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Terry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home website.
Published by Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.