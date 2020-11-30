Menu
Terry Swann
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1947
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Disabled American Veterans
Terry Swann's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .

Published by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Catherine of Siena Church
1023 Parker Street, Springfield, Massachusetts 01129
Funeral services provided by:
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield
