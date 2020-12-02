Menu
Terry Tharp
1960 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1960
DIED
November 20, 2020
Terry Tharp's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

Published by Nampa Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Terry was one of the kindest people I ever knew. He left a lasting impression on my wife and I when we worked together during his time living in eastern Pa. We are heartbroken for Katina and the entire family.
Mike and Catherine Gervasio
Friend
December 1, 2020
I’m so grateful that I had the pleasure to work with Terry. His positive attitude and passion for helping others was contagious and truly inspiring. Sending all my love to his family. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Annie Mu&#241;oz
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Prayers of comfort to your family. Still cannot believe this happened! As a member of Terry and Catina’s wedding party, my memories of Terry are of such a kind, gentle person. I loved him and cannot imagine the grief that his family is feeling. Love and compassion for all of you.
Janna Ewert
Friend
November 30, 2020
My Sympathies are with your Family! Such a great Man! Our prayers are with you!
Ray Betzen
Coworker
November 30, 2020
No words to express my deep sorrow for your loss. Heartfelt prayers are being lifted daily to the Heavenly Father who loves you beyond measure. May He give you peace, comfort, strength, wisdom, and everything you need during this time. Much love to all the family.
Kay Mayne
Friend
November 30, 2020
Terry didn't have a mean or negative thought about anyone or anything. He was devoted to his family, pets, faith and work. I had the pleasure of working with him for 5 years. I'm deeply saddened by this tragic loss. I hope you have found peace. My heart goes out to his family.
David Nystrom
Coworker
November 30, 2020
I was saddened to learn that Terry passed away... Terry was a friend as well as a colleague at work.
Barry Waggener
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Terry was such a wonderful person. My heart is broken for you all.
November 29, 2020
Sorry to hear of Terry’s passing. He served well. I appreciated his knowledge and desire to assist and help me be not just a better agent but person in the business as well. Sure Sorry.
Jon Searle
Coworker
November 29, 2020