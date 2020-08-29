Terry passed away on August 20, 2020, from injuries sustained in an accident.



She was born September 6, 1942, to Florence Stephens Combe and Spencer Joseph Combe and raised in Ogden, UT.



She grew up on Maule Drive, attended Ogden High School, and skated in the Sun Valley Ice Show in the summertime.



While attending The University of Utah, she affiliated with the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated in 1964 with a BFA in Sculpture.



She was a talented painter, illustrator, sculptor, and art instructor. Her artwork, which is in many public and private collections, received multiple awards and honors globally, including the 2001 Ogden Mayor's Award in the Visual Arts. She may be best known for her 1994 life-sized bronze sculpture, "Let's Try Again" located in front of the Ogden Ice Sheet and icon to the 2002 Winter Olympic Curling events. She also has public sculptures located on the grounds of the Eccles Community Art Center, the Ogden Nature Center, and Ogden High School. Her work graces many private homes where she created custom painting and decoration.



In 1996 she traveled to Russia as part of the Citizens Democracy Corps and provided instruction in art entrepreneurship. She also designed collectible pins for the 2002 Olympic Games. For many years, she participated in the Ogden Christmas Village celebrations creating promotional materials and decorating magical tableaux.



Terry married Bruce H. Johnson (deceased 1993) in Ogden, UT in 1963. They had two sons, Chad L. (Dolly Rauh) and Todd H. Johnson.



Terry is survived by her sons, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren Brockton, Maya, and Brielle and her sister, Lael Combe Furgeson (Ralph).



She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Spencer "S.J." Combe II.



A celebration of Terry's life and treasured artwork will be held at a future time.



In lieu of flowers, please support local artists and arts organizations.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.