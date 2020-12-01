Tessie Gordon's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis in Kannapolis, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tessie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis website.
Published by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.