Tessie Gordon
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1943
DIED
November 26, 2020
Tessie Gordon's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis in Kannapolis, NC .

Published by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church Ministries
2474 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church Ministries
2474 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
