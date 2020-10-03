It is with a very heavy heart that we announce Tessie R. Hardman passed away peacefully. She is with her soulmate Jack Hardman. The world lost a beacon of light and she will be missed for millennia.



Tessie was born to Thomas A and Mary P Rondas, January 2, 1932. Tessie had three siblings who teased her to no end and loved her dearly, Sonny (Pete), Sammy and Ronnie.



Tessie married the love of her life Jack Hardman on March 17, 1951. They had four children, Tommie, Lori (Michael Nielson), Jackie Hansen, and Michael (Kristen).



Tessie was very loving and possessed a great sense of humor. All were welcome in her home; she loved everyone who crossed her path. Our friends felt as if she was their second mother, she saw herself that way. If she did not have a pound cake in the freezer, she would go out of her way to make something tasty before you could leave. She tried to save the world and did a fine job at succeeding and failing with grace and love.



Tessie was a beautiful seamstress; she could out crochet the rest of us. She always taught those skills to anyone who asked.



Tessie leaves behind nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Tessie also leaves behind her wonderful friends, Joan Rondas, Nancy Duncan, Abbe Littleton, Laraine Zito, Debbie Narusis, Eleni Fotes and Mary Musuris. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; daughter, Jackie; brothers, Sammy and Ronnie.



The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Care in Clearfield for taking such good care of mom in such difficult times. They had so many wonderful stories to share that we will cherish in the days to come.



We will be planning a celebration of life for Tessie later. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



Speak her name. Tell funny and heartfelt stories, do not cry, laugh love, sign and live each day as if it is your last. Be charitable in her honor.



