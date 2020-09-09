Thane Larsen, 90, of Mink Creek, Idaho, quietly passed away in his sleep, Friday, September 4, 2020 at his Kaysville home.



Thane Larsen was born on March 18, 1930 at home in Mink Creek, Franklin County, Idaho to Junius Christian Larsen (4/27/1885 - 3/12/1964) and Charity Eliza Rasmussen (3/31/1888 - 9/9/1985). Thane was the 11th of 12 children. Another sister Marilyn was born after Thane and was their 12th child. She passed shortly after birth, so in most ways Thane was and is considered the "baby" of the family.



Thane worked in the movie theater business during his early years. He met and began dating his future wife Margaret on December 24, 1952 until he was called to active duty in the U.S. Army with a reporting date of April 1953. Before departing for active duty, he asked Margaret to marry him and gave her an engagement ring.



Thane changed careers and began to work for the USAF at Hill AFB in July 1959. His work was impactful and a great contribution to the US national security. Thane retired as Director, Specialized Management in 1991.



Thane is survived by his four sons, Roger, Ron (Beth), Ken and Blake (Cynthia) in addition to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am with a small service honoring Thane at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT 84041. Thane and his late wife Margaret will be laid to rest together in Ogden at a future date.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.