Jeana, 91, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.



She was born July 22, 1929 in Ashton, Idaho to Walter Wavern and Hattie Estella Schofield VanSickle.



On December 14, 1952, Jeana married Floyd Alma Trease in Elko, NV. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Twin Falls Idaho temple on Jan. 29, 2011. He preceded her in death July 15, 2005.



She worked for Hill Air Force Base in transportation.



Jeana is survived by her children, Tray (Lisa), John, nine grandchildren and two sisters, Pat Young and Peggy Young. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers, Mack, Jack, Don, Doug, Glee, four sisters, Melba, Ruth, Rae, Sherry, and two great-grandchildren, Mia Trease and Connor Trease.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the West Point City Cemetery, 40 North 4000 West. The family will meet with friends Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.