Thelma Archer's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thelma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.