Thelma Bice
1922 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1922
DIED
November 7, 2020
Thelma Bice's passing at the age of 98 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services in Oxford, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Hahn-Groeber Oxford
102 West Luin Street, Oxford, Indiana 47971
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Hahn-Groeber Oxford
102 West Luin Street, Oxford, Indiana 47971
Funeral services provided by:
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
