Thelma Brady's passing at the age of 99 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thelma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.