Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thelma Brannock
1921 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1921
DIED
November 6, 2020
Thelma Brannock's passing at the age of 99 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home in Cynthiana, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thelma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Graveside service
Paris Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.