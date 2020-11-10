Thelma Brannock's passing at the age of 99 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home in Cynthiana, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thelma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home website.
Published by Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
