Thelma Daub
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1941
DIED
November 10, 2020
Thelma Daub's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thelma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Odd Fellows Cemetery
, Camden, Delaware
Funeral services provided by:
Pippin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My deepest sympathy to the Daub Family for the loss of your loved one, Thelma, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
November 16, 2020