Thelma M. (Ross) Koloc
1924 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1924
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Thelma M. (Ross) Koloc, age 96, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Loving mother of Gregory Grace; grandmother of Michael Grace and Jason Grace; great-grandmother of Ginia Grace and Taylor Grace. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Grace. Thelma worked for the US Department of Labor and served in the US Navy during WW II. Friends will be received Monday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Due to current health concerns, masks will be required upon entry. A private blessing service will be held and interment will take place at Restland Memorial Park.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
