Thelma Reier
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1928
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Gethsemane Cemetery
Thelma Reier's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys, OH .

Published by Miller Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
511 East Spring Street, Saint Marys, Ohio 45885
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home
