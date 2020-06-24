Roland Carlyle Schramm passed away at home on June 19, 2020 in North Ogden, Utah. He was 92. On the same day, his wife, Thelma Reynolds Schramm, also passed away at home.



Roland was born on July 18th, 1927, in Payson, Utah to Martin Ferdinand Schramm and Hattie Shepherd Schramm.



After graduating from high school in 1945, he joined the Army Air Corps and served for 15 months until he was discharged at the end of the war in 1946. He went to college at BYU on the GI bill. While studying physics there, he met his future wife, Thelma.



Thelma was born on September 6, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Paul Fletcher Reynolds and Cecile Veanna Marx. After graduating from high school in 1948, she attended Snow College and then BYU, where she met Roland.



Thelma and Roland were married on December 27, 1951 in the Manti Utah Temple. They had their first two children, Roland Jay (RJ) and Virginia, in Utah. After Roland graduated from BYU, the couple moved to Las Cruces, NM, where Roland worked as a physicist at White Sands Missile Range. They had 3 more children while living there: Dale, Cynthia (Cee) and Wayne.



One of Roland's most memorable work experiences was the two-year period he spent testing missiles on the Kwajalein Test Site in the Marshall Islands. The family enjoyed living on the small Pacific island, and Thelma and Roland's sixth and final child, Carol, was born there. Two years later they returned back to Las Cruces, NM, where they lived until 1983. At that time, they returned to Utah to spend their retirement years in Pleasant Grove and North Ogden.



Roland enjoyed woodworking and he made several pieces of furniture for his home. He also enjoyed painting, photography, astronomy, and camping. His scientific mind was always curious about how things worked, and he enjoyed maintaining and repairing the family cars. He was fascinated by computers and was quick to buy one of the first home computers available, a kit he assembled himself.



Thelma enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, cooking, doing puzzles, and helping others. She also was proficient at cake decorating and candy making. She spent many years doing genealogy research. Thelma loved being around all children, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.



Roland and Thelma served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They were married for almost 69 years. Throughout the last decade, they passed through some difficult challenges stemming from illness and old age. In a bestowal of grace, they passed away during the same tender hour among family and friends, a fitting conclusion to their long life together.



Roland and Thelma are survived by their six children: RJ Schramm, Virginia Schramm Allan, Dale Schramm, Cynthia Schramm Brown, Wayne Schramm, and Carol Schramm Edgel. They are also remembered with love by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roland is survived by one sibling, Muriel Meredith of West Mountain, UT.



The family would like to express their thanks to all the many caregivers who have graciously attended their parents during their final years.



A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden UT. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary.



Interment in the Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, Utah.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.