Thelma Page Stone



July 27, 1926 – November 14, 2020



Heaven has received another angel ….



Thelma Page Stone, age 94, passed away at her home on November 14, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was born July 27, 1926 in Dayton, Idaho to James Irvin Page and Lareta McCombs Page. She was happily welcomed into the family as the fourth of five children and grew up on a farm in Dayton, Idaho. Her parents instilled in her many important values which she exemplified throughout her life, such as hard work, responsibility, honesty, trustworthiness, integrity, dependability, prayer, and service.



When she was 12 ½ years old, her mother passed away and she instantly became the homemaker, taking care of her father and three brothers.



She met the love of her life, Argel Rex Stone, in high school. He was the only boy she dated, and she was the only girl for him. They were engaged in 1944, shortly after Argel was drafted into the Army for World War II. On December 10, 1946 they were married in the Logan Temple. For 74 years they have enjoyed life together.



From the time Thelma welcomed her first child into the world on October 22, 1948, her family has been her primary focus, pride, and joy. She felt that Heavenly Father had answered her prayers in sending some of His choicest spirits into her home. As each grandchild, great-grandchild, and great-great-grandchild came into the family, that love was extended to each and everyone of them. Thelma's nephews, nieces, and grandchildren loved her homemade bread and chocolate chip cookies.



Throughout the years, Thelma has cherished the many dear friends and neighbors that have enriched her life in so many ways. She was a true friend to everyone. If someone was having a bad day, they could visit with her, share their troubles and leave with a peaceful feeling knowing she loved them and would keep everything in confidence. Whenever Thelma felt a prompting that someone needed her service, she was there to give of herself in love, time, and talents with a joyful heart.



Thelma loved to do embroidery, crochet, and quilt. Many people's lives have been blessed by her beautiful handwork.



Thelma was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a strong testimony of the Gospel. She loved her Father in Heaven and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She tried to live each day in a way that would allow her to return to live with them.



She served in the Primary when her children were young. She loved and cherished the many years she served in the Relief Society.



She is survived by her husband Argel and three children: Lareta Bowden, Rex (Kay), and Marvin (Jackie); 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren, and a special sister in-law, Hazel Page Spackman.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Page, her parents, daughter Roanna Stone; brother, Verl Page and his wife Helena; brother Don Page, brother Keith Page and his wife Mary Lou and their daughter DeAnne.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Community Nursing Services Hospice, who so lovingly cared for Thelma, Lareta and Argel during her last five days of life.



A Family viewing will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Graveside services will be that same day at 1:30 p.m. at the Dayton Cemetery in Idaho.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.