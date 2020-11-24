Menu
Thelma Stone
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1926
DIED
November 14, 2020
Thelma Stone's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Ogden, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Dayton Cemetery
ID-36, Dayton, Idaho 83232
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
