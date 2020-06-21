Thelma Marie Tripp, born on June 3, 1914 in Creston, Iowa to Horace Franklin Ferrin and Bertha A. Brown, passed away on June 19, 2020. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.



Thelma married Stacy L. Tripp in 1931, he preceded her in death.



Thelma was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings within the church including, church organist for 26 years, and stake missionary for four years.



She is survived by daughter-in-law, Reva Tripp; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Stearman; son, Lyle Tripp; two granddaughters; and one great-grandson.



Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

