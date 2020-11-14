Menu
Thelma Tyree
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1930
DIED
November 12, 2020
Thelma Tyree's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garner Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Garner Funeral Home
209 W Peyton Avenue, Kinston, North Carolina 28501
Funeral services provided by:
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
