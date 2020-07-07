Thelma Wolf Williams passed away on June 30, 2020 in Layton, Utah. Thelma was born in Globe, AZ, on October 16, 1923, to Harry Wolf and Minnie Jones. She was raised in Globe, AZ and after graduating high school in 1941, she moved to California and lived in the Los Angles, and Long Beach area. She then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1949. Thelma met and married William Williams on May 26, 1950, together they had one son, Donald.



Thelma was an active member of the Layton Community Church and Community United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for 15 years at both locations. She also helped organized the book drives for the Church. She is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Utah, 24 Beth Arabah in Ogden, Utah.



She enjoyed water skiing and boating, and long rides in the car. She loved her ceramics in the 1980's and 90's and she would always win first and second place.



Thelma is survived by her son, Donald Williams of Layton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William.



Cremation under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton. A memorial services will be held at a later date.





