Theodora (Bohichik) Zimmerman, age 88, of Greensburg, died on September 16, 2020. Arrangements were entrusted to Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). A Celebration of life will be planned for a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.