Theodore Barrick
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1942
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Theodore Barrick's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

Published by Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
Nov
11
Calling hours
12:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
Nov
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Dave and Debbie Rogers
Friend
November 10, 2020
God Bless you at this time, We have you in our prayers,
Dale and Alice Amore
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dale and Alice Amore
November 9, 2020