Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theodore Hoffman
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1928
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Theodore Hoffman's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theodore in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
1043 Westfield Street, West Springfield, MA 01089
Dec
4
Liturgy
11:30a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
47 Pine Street, West Springfield, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
To The Hoffman Family,

I'm sorry to hear about your dad's passing. My sincere condolences to all of you and I hope all the cherished memories you shared with your dad will help you through this difficult time. RIP Mr. Hoffman
Keith F. Bard
Friend
November 30, 2020
He was a great man! As a patient I always enjoyed my appointments with him because we both loved talking baseball. Rest In Peace Dr.!
Philip Hamre
Friend
November 29, 2020
It is with sadness, for Ted's passing, and joy, for having known him, that I honor his life with a few memories.
We were active members of The Bag, at St. Anne Country Club for many years. Many a round of golf were enhanced with conversations about the state of the world, both past and present. We would discuss far ranging topics from the values of a Spartan life style, to the impact of human intelligence on the future of mankind, share our favorite poets, and solve math equations. Ted would share his thoughts on the golf swing, particularly putting. He was one of the best putters, being an advocate for the face-balanced putter. When asked what else occupies his time, Ted would comment about his physical workouts and violin practice. His golfing buddies knew him as "Doc", and his passing reminds us that life is truly short, make the most of every day. From my perspective, Doc was a truly great man.
Rest in peace.
Rich Joseph
Friend
November 29, 2020