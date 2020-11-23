Menu
Theodore Peno
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1931
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
US Army
Theodore Peno's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
