Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theodore Sisco
1961 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1961
DIED
November 24, 2020
Theodore Sisco's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home in Ottawa, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theodore in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
503 South Topeka Avenue, Burlingame, Kansas 66413
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Shawnee Center Cemetery
SW Morrill Rd, Wakarusa, Kansas 66546
Funeral services provided by:
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.