Theodore Updike's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home in Fillmore, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theodore in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home website.
Published by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
