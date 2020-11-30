Menu
Theodore Updike
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1931
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Marine Corps
Theodore Updike's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home in Fillmore, NY .

Published by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
