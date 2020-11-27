Menu
Theora Tepe
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1931
DIED
November 21, 2020
Theora Tepe's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries in Robinson, TX .

Published by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries on Nov. 27, 2020.
Hi Steve, Matt and Tim I'm sorry to hear of your mom's passing. This is a tough year and this sure adds to it. I appreciate the privilege of knowing your mom. She was always nice to me when I came to your house. Lance High
R. Lance High
November 25, 2020