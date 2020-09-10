Theresa Marie Anthony
Age 64 of Monroeville, formerly of Swissvale, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. Beloved companion of 32 years to the late Paul R. Wolfarth. Loving mother of Robin Wolfarth. Also survived by her sister, Mary (Mike) Koren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Catherine (Riles) Anthony; brother, Jim Anthony; and sister, Nancy Stephenson. Theresa was a 1974 graduate of St. Anselm High School in Swissvale. She worked as a nurse's aide at Forbes Regional where she retired after 30 years of dedicated service. Theresa was a natural caregiver to all of her friends and family and always knew how to make you feel loved. She truly enjoyed life to its fullest. Friends will be received Monday, September 14th from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 1310 Old Freeport Road, P.O. Box 11561, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or at www.ovarian.org.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.