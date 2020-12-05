Menu
Theresa Ciallela
1954 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1954
DIED
September 14, 2020
Theresa Ciallela's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, September 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. in Lackawanna, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. website.

Published by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, New York 14218
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica
767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, New York 14218
Sep
18
Interment
11:15a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
2900 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna 14218
Funeral services provided by:
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
