Theresa Clemente
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1927
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Theresa Clemente's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home website.

Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
