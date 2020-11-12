Menu
Theresa DeLuca
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1937
DIED
November 10, 2020
Theresa DeLuca's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc. in Carnegie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc.
50 Jefferson St., Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Ave, Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
Funeral services provided by:
Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc.
