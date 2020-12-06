Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa Edwards
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1952
DIED
November 27, 2020
Theresa Edwards's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theresa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We have many fond childhood memories of her and the family. Love and prayers, Elizabeth Chesnut and daughter Beverly Franklin
Beverly Franklin
Family
December 5, 2020
Rest in Peace.
Dianne Burkhalter
Coworker
December 5, 2020
I was very saddened to hear about Rita’s passing. I worked with Ken for many years at Athens-Clarke County and got to know Rita through Ken and talking with her at K-Mart. Such a sweet person who loved her family! Sincere condolences to her family.
Kathy Phillips
Friend
December 4, 2020