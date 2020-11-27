Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa Guenther
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1929
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Theresa Guenther's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theresa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary Nativity Church
706 N Broadway Street, Joliet, Illinois 60435
Nov
30
Interment
12:15p.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery
1500 North Raynor Avenue, Joliet, Illinois 60435
Funeral services provided by:
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.