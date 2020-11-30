Menu
Theresa Milewski
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1948
DIED
November 18, 2020
Theresa Milewski's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet, IL .

Published by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
600 North Brook Forest Drive, Shorewood, Illinois
I will always remember her kindness! We would find some time here and there and have a good heart to heart talk! Each time would end the same way with her shaking her finger at me saying, “Mrs. Shulk do not let them take advantage of you! You are too kind!!” My friend Theresa, I will always keep you in my heart and my prayers!❤❤
Judy Shulk
Coworker
November 28, 2020