Theresa Nalepa
1925 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1925
DIED
October 26, 2020
Theresa Nalepa's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by C R Strunk Funeral Home in Quakertown, PA .

Published by C R Strunk Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hellertown Union Cemetery
85 Main St., Hellertown, Pennsylvania 18055
Funeral services provided by:
C R Strunk Funeral Home
