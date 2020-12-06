Theresa Rhodes's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City in Arkansas City, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theresa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City website.
Published by Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.