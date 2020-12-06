Menu
Theresa Rhodes
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1944
DIED
November 21, 2020
Theresa Rhodes's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City in Arkansas City, KS .

Published by Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Cemetery
702 Amos Becker Rd., Winfield, Kansas 67156
Funeral services provided by:
Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City
