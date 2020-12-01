Theresa Yurek's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theresa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. website.