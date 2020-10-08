Age 88, of Brookline, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Zugell; loving mother of Darlene (late Brad) Powell, Jeffrey (Debby) Zugell, David (Betsy) Zugell, Jeani (Dick) Bello, Lynnette (BJ) Spratt, and the late Gregory Zugell; dear sister of the late Blanche, Ted, Robert, Helen, Henry and Edward; cherished grandmother of Michael Juliano, the late Christine (surviving Jonathan) Blackwell, Dr. David, Jr. (Allison), Ryan and Julie (Josh) Thomas, Dr. Joseph, Daniel, Andrew and Nicole Teresa Bello, Savannah, Connor and James Spratt; cherished great-grandmother of David Zugell, III, and Ryker Thomas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Theresa was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years for the Pittsburgh Public School District. She was a past president of American Legion Auxiliary Post 540 and a longtime member of Our Lady of Loreto Church. She enjoyed nature, gardening, golfing, and diving, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412-531-4000, Friday 2-8 p.m. Facemask and social distancing required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Church. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.