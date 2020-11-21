Age 91, Peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020. Formerly of Mt. Oliver. Daughter of the late Martin and Winifred Philbin. Sister of the late Katherine Logue, Mary Alice Casper and Martin Philbin. NO VISITATIONS, Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church on Monday November 23 at 10:00 AM. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements entrusted to the Boron Funeral Home, Inc. 412-882-1506.





Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.