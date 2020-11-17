Menu
Theron Jehn
1955 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1955
DIED
November 16, 2020
Theron Jehn's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theron in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church - Wausau
709 6th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Dec
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church - Wausau
709 6th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
