Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theyra Campbell
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1932
DIED
November 9, 2020
Theyra Campbell's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE in Montoursville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Theyra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Spitler Funeral Home
733 Broad Strret, Montoursville, Pennsylvania 17754
Funeral services provided by:
SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.