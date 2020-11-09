Menu
Thomas Miles Adams
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1945
DIED
October 31, 2020
ABOUT
Brigham Young University
US Army
Thomas Miles Adams, 75, died on October 31, 2020 in Syracuse, Utah. His final days were spent out on the golf course and with his loving wife Krismas.

Thomas was born in Houston, Texas on January 2, 1945 to James and Kittie Adams. He spent his youth playing baseball and football and went on to play defensive end for UC Berkeley and Brigham Young University. From 1967-1968 he served as a combat medic during the Vietnam war and was the recipient of the Bronze star and Purple Heart. After the war, he remained in the US army for 10 years and eventually went on to a 24 year career with Job Corps and MTC where he retired in 2012.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James. He was a dedicated, loving husband
and father and is survived by wife Krismas and his eleven children Travis (Stacie), Jeff (Denise),
Tiffany (James), Stephen (Katie), Paul (Lindsay), Jared (Jerusha), Nathan (Cindy), Matthew
(Andrea), Benjy (Kendal), James (Jenna), and T.J. (Brittany). He especially loved being a grandfather to his 35 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He will be laid to rest November 6, 2020 at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah.

A live-stream link will be posted prior to the memorial service held at 10:00 a.m. the same day.

Published by Russon Mortuary & Crematory - Syracuse from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
