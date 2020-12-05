Thomas Allison's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, September 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville in Albertville, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville website.
Published by Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville on Dec. 5, 2020.
