Thomas Barcome
1957 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1957
DIED
November 17, 2020
Thomas Barcome's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hahn Funeral Home website.

Published by Hahn Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, Indiana 46544
Nov
22
Rosary
2:30p.m.
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, Indiana 46544
Nov
22
Rosary
2:30p.m.
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew Cathedral
1701 Miami Street, South Bend, Indiana
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew Catholic Cathderal
1701 Miami, South Bend, Indiana 46613
So sorry to hear of Toms passing! He was such a kind and thoughtful man. Just an all around great guy! Always had time to talk and answer questions. He will be truly missed! Prayers for the family.
Linda Burkett
Coworker
November 25, 2020
I went to St. Matthews with Tom
haven't talked to him in a decade as we used to talk once in a great while for business in the past.
Prayers and sympathy for his family.
Alan Sears
Classmate
November 23, 2020
I am a member of Tom’s 1976 graduating class from Marian High School and was so sorry to hear of his passing. I offer my sincerest condolences to your family on your loss. Mary (Bowers) March
Mary March
Classmate
November 22, 2020
I am a member of Tom’s 1976 graduating class from Marian High School and was so sorry to hear of his passing. I offer my sincerest condolences to your family on your loss.
Mary March
Classmate
November 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Tom’s passing. He was always a pleasure to work with. Thinking of your entire family. Denise and Roger Wolfe
Denise
Friend
November 22, 2020
May you find comfort in your memories of Tom.
Gail Grenert
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Karen and family, I was so sorry to hear of Tom's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Ginny Wery
Ginny Wery
November 22, 2020
Tom was a true friend and a great man that i have known since high school, you could not find a better person, Prayers sent for the family. Rest in peace Tom.
Bernie Crothers
Friend
November 22, 2020
Sending prayers to his Wife and Family!! I went to High School with Tom, he was a kind caring man! God Bless!!
Sorry to hear this. Tom was a great guy.
Thoughts and prayers to Karen and the family.
Angie Scott
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Tom will be missed along side
Bev and James whom i had the the honor to have tooken care of them love u all Kiisha Donathen of South bend IN
Kiisha Donathen Blackman
Friend
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow of this awesome dad
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020