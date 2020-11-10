Menu
Thomas Bauernfiend
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1950
DIED
November 8, 2020
Thomas Bauernfiend's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap in Bethel Park, PA .

Published by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes Inc.
5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania 15102
Nov
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes Inc.
5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania 15102
Nov
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Louise de Marillac Church
310 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15241
Funeral services provided by:
Paul L Henney Memorial Chap
