Thomas Bishop's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by ISLAND FUNERAL SERVICE in Vashon, WA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the ISLAND FUNERAL SERVICE website.
Published by ISLAND FUNERAL SERVICE on Dec. 5, 2020.
